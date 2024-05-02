Titans plan to decline Caleb Farley’s 5th-year option, per report

In what is the least shocking news ever, the Tennessee Titans reportedly plan to decline the fifth-year option of 2021 first-round pick and cornerback, Caleb Farley, before the deadline hits on Thursday.

The news comes from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Farley has played in just 12 games since being selected with the No. 22 overall pick in 2021 due to multiple injuries, including a back issue and torn ACL.

Even when healthy, Farley hasn’t played up to snuff.

With the Titans set to decline Farley’s fifth-year option, this could very well be his last season in Nashville. Further, he’ll need a major bounce-back campaign in 2024 if he wants to continue his career in general.

Farley hasn’t just had to overcome injuries during his three-year career. He also lost his father in a tragic accident last year.

The Virginia Tech product should not be considered a lock to make the roster by any stretch, although the Titans would eat dead money if they cut him.

