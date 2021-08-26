Titans placing QB Ryan Tannehill on COVID-19 reserve list

The Tennessee Titans announced that quarterback Ryan Tannehill will be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Titans are also adding tight end Geoff Swaim and linebacker Justin March-Lillard to the reserve list.

Tannehill joins a growing list of Titans players added to the reserve/COVID-19 list since Monday, joining linebacker Harold Landry, defensive lineman Anthony Rush, linebacker Nick Dzubnar and running back Jeremy McNichols. Titans coach Mike Vrabel announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday morning following the team’s preseason win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

General manager Jon Robinson told reporters on Thursday that the team is 97 percent vaccinated. All coaches, staff and players have been required to wear masks upon entering the facility since Tuesday.

The Titans finish the preseason on Saturday against the Chicago Bears.

