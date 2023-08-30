Titans place WR Kyle Philips on IR, release OL Corey Levin

As expected, the Tennessee Titans are expected to place wide receiver Kyle Philips on injured reserve to start the year, meaning he will miss at least four games before being eligible to return to the active roster, per Jordan Schultz.

According to Paul Kuharsky, Philips had suffered an MCL injury in the team’s preseason victory against the Minnesota Vikings and is expected to miss several weeks.

In a somewhat surprising move, the Titans chose to keep seven wide receivers following the initial roster cuts on Tuesday, and now we got some official clarity as to why.

On top of the Philips news, Tennessee also announced that it will be releasing offensive lineman Corey Levin to make room for recently claimed defensive back Kindle Vildor.

Today’s latest transactions involving Philips, Levin and Vildor currently gives the team an extra roster spot, which should be filled shortly as we rapidly approach the Titans’ season opener against the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 10.

Philips finished his rookie season with eight catches for 78 yards over four games last year, which also included 62 yards on five punt returns.

