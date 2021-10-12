The Titans made several moves Tuesday.

They placed offensive tackle Ty Sambrailo on the reserve/retired list.

In his seventh NFL season, Sambrailo joined the Titans as a free agent before the 2020 season. He previously spent time with the Broncos and Falcons.

Sambrailo appeared in 10 games last season, with five starts at left tackle, before a knee injury landed him on injured reserve. Sambrailo saw action in four games this season, including one start.

The Titans placed punter Brett Kern on the team’s COVID-19 reserve list.

Johnny Townsend has punted for the Titans the past two games in place of Kern, who has missed time with a right groin injury.

The Titans also waived defensive lineman Woodrow Hamilton from the active roster.

They signed offensive linemen Derwin Gray and James Murray to the practice squad.

Titans place Ty Sambrailo on retired list, Brett Kern on COVID-19 list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk