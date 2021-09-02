The Titans continued making moves Thursday.

The team released tight end Luke Stocker after signing him July 31.

His departure leaves the Titans with three tight ends in Geoff Swaim, Anthony Firkser and Tommy Hudson.

Stocker played 19 games with the Titans in 2017-18. He also has played with the Buccaneers (2011-17) and Falcons (2019-20) in his 10-year career. Used primarily as a blocking tight end, Stocker has 83 catches for 693 yards and five touchdowns in his career.

The Titans also placed running back Darrynton Evans, receiver Marcus Johnson and offensive lineman Daniel Munyer on the injured reserve list Thursday. The players must miss a minimum of three games before returning.

Tennessee used one of the roster spots for linebacker Nick Dzubnar, activating him from the team’s COVID-19 reserve list.

Defensive lineman Amani Bledsoe joined the Titans’ practice squad.

Titans place three on injured reserve, release Luke Stocker originally appeared on Pro Football Talk