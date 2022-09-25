Titans place Taylor Lewan on IR, elevate Josh Gordon among 4 moves

The Tennessee Titans made four roster moves on Saturday, including the placement of left tackle Taylor Lewan on injured reserve.

Lewan suffered a knee injury in Week 2 that will end his 2022 season, and quite possibly his tenure in Nashville altogether, as the veteran has no guaranteed money on the final year of his deal in 2023.

The Titans will try to plug the hole with veteran backup Dennis Daley, who has struggled mightily in relief on Lewan so far this season.

Taking Lewan’s spot is outside linebacker Wyatt Ray, who was inked to the 53-man roster. Ray appeared in four games for the Titans in 2020 and will likely see action right away in Week 3 with Bud Dupree and Ola Adeniyi ruled out.

The Titans also elevated two players from their practice squad for Sunday, including wide receiver Josh Gordon and offensive lineman Jordan Roos. This is the second straight week Gordon has been elevated.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire