Titans place starting cornerback Malcolm Butler on IR due to wrist injury

The Tennessee Titans’ uphill quest for a playoff spot just took a hit. The team placed starting cornerback Malcolm Butler on injured reserve Tuesday after Butler broke his wrist during Sunday’s game, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Butler, 29, left Sunday’s 30-20 loss to the Carolina Panthers in the second quarter due to the injury. He was quickly ruled out. Early reports suggested Butler would need surgery on his wrist.

Prior to the injury, Butler had played a key role on a stout Titans defense. Butler played at least 96 percent of the team’s snaps during the first eight weeks of the season. Adoree Jackson saw his playing time rise after Butler was ruled out in Week 9.

Butler — who is most famous for his last-second interception in Super Bowl XLIX — is still under contract with the Titans for three more seasons. Butler signed a five-year, $61.2 million deal with the team in free agency prior to the 2018 season.

At 4-5, the Titans sit at the bottom of the AFC South with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team remains on the outskirts of the playoffs, but could still get in with a strong second half.

