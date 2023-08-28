Titans place RB Hassan Haskins on IR, ending his 2023 season

With the deadline to get the roster all the way down to 53 players looming near, the Tennessee Titans are in the midst of parting ways with several players from practically every position group on the team.

However, the Titans made another somewhat shocking transaction on Monday afternoon as the team announced that they have placed running back Hassan Haskins on injured reserve, effectively ending his 2023 season before it even began.

While Tennessee’s running back room should be fine without him, this is a pretty big blow to the special teams, considering he was among the best players on the team in that area a year ago.

The Titans and Haskins could ultimately choose to mutually agree to an injury settlement, which would then allow Tennessee to part ways with the injured running back, but that doesn’t appear to be imminent just yet.

This likely means that both Julius Chestnut and Tyjae Spears will be Derrick Henry’s primary backups this season.

The Michigan product also had some serious allegations arise in his personal life, although an investigation is still pending in that regard.

The Titans invested a fourth-round pick on Haskins in 2022, where he only produced 93 rushing yards on 25 carries as a rookie.

