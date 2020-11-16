Titans place RB Darrynton Evans on ‘Designated for Return’ list, place LB David Long on Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Tennessee Titans moved running back Darrynton Evans to the team’s “Designated for Return” list on Monday.

This means he doesn’t count against the Titans’ 53-man roster until he’s activated from Injured Reserve, and that there’s a window of 21 days for him to practice with the rest of the team.

The Appalachian State alum was originally placed on Injured Reserve on Oct. 15.

The Titans also added linebacker David Long Jr. to the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.

Related

Titans' Mike Vrabel: Stephen Gostkowski is the kicker 'as of right now'

Here’s a look at the statement released by the team:

“This morning the Titans placed a player on the Reserve-Covid-19 List. Per the NFL-NFLPA protocols, the player went into self-isolation. Contact tracing has been conducted and, based on the results, our practice facility remains open. The team will continue to monitor the situation and stay in close communication with the league.”

The Titans are set to face the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday.