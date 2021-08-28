Titans place Racey McMath on COVID-19 list, add 2 coaches to protocol

The Tennessee Titans have added wide receiver Racey McMath to the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list, while also adding two coaches to the protocol, the team announced on Saturday.

The two coaches in COVID-19 protocols are wide receivers coach Rob Moore and offensive line assistant, Jason Houghtaling. Both will miss the preseason finale on Saturday night, as will McMath.

It isn’t clear if the trio tested positive for the virus or if they are deemed close contacts.

The good news is that special teams coach Craig Aukerman is no longer in the COVID protocols. He will be helping out in head coach Mike Vrabel’s absence, as he remains in the COVID-19 protocols and will miss the preseason Week 3 contest against the Chicago Bears.

Aukerman will be handling team communication with players on Saturday night, while John Streicher, coordinator of football development, will handle game decisions, communication with coaches and playtime management, the Titans revealed.

Tennessee now has seven players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, including quarterback Ryan Tannehill, outside linebacker Harold Landry, tight end Geoff Swaim, running back Jeremy McNichols, linebackers Nick Dzubnar and Justin March-Lillard, and now McMath.

Tennessee and Chicago will kickoff at 6 p.m. CDT.

