Titans place OLB Kamalei Correa on COVID-19 list

We now know who the fourth Tennessee Titans player to test positive for COVID-19 is after the team placed outside linebacker Kamalei Correa on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday, per the league’s transactions wire.

Correa now joins defensive lineman DaQuan Jones, long snapper Beau Brinkley and practice squad tight end Tommy Hudson as the four players who have tested positive thus far.

On top of those four players, there are five unnamed Titans personnel who have also tested positive, but we don’t know exactly who that is.

Correa has played sparingly through the first three games of the season, serving as the Titans’ reserve outside linebacker.

The Titans have four more outside linebackers on their roster in Jadeveon Clowney, Harold Landry, Vic Beasley and Derick Roberson. Tennessee also has training camp standout Wyatt Ray on the practice squad if need be.

The Titans’ Week 4 game versus the Pittsburgh Steelers has been postponed, but the league has said it will likely take place on either Monday or Tuesday.