Titans place Ola Adeniyi on injured reserve

Charean Williams
·1 min read

The Titans placed outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi on injured reserve Monday, the team announced.

Adeniyi has missed the past three games with a neck injury. He has played two games this season and has a tackle and two quarterback pressures.

Adeniyi is required to miss at least four more games before returning to the 53-player roster.

Adeniyi joins receiver Racey McMath, receiver Treylon Burks, running back Trenton Cannon, defensive back Elijah Molden, defensive back A.J. Moore, defensive back Chris Jackson, linebacker Chance Campbell, outside linebacker Harold Landry III, offensive lineman Jamarco Jones, left tackle Taylor Lewan and defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand on injured reserve for the Titans.

Titans place Ola Adeniyi on injured reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

