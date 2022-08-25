Titans place LB Monty Rice on Reserve/PUP list

The Tennessee Titans pulled off a trade on Wednesday, landing safety Ugo Amadi in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.

In order to fit Amadi on the roster, Tennessee placed linebacker Monty Rice on the Reserve/Physically Unable list, which means he’ll miss at least the first four games of the 2022 campaign.

A 2021 third-round pick, the Georgia product appeared in 10 games (four starts) for the Titans during his rookie season, which was cut short due to an Achilles injury.

Rice was placed on the active/PUP list at the start of training camp and has yet to practice this offseason as he continues to recover.

The move means there’s now an extra spot to be had on the roster, and the No. 3 linebacker role Rice was expected to fill is now up for grabs.

Aside from the roster locks in David Long and Zach Cunningham, the Titans also have rookies Chance Campbell and Jack Gibbens, and veterans Dylan Cole and Joe Jones all vying for a roster spot at the position.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire