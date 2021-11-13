Titans place Julio Jones on injured reserve with hamstring injury

Julio Jones placed on injured reserve with hamstring injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Julio Jones' first season with the Tennessee Titans continues to disappoint.

The seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver was placed on injured reserve Saturday after suffering a hamstring injury at practice this week.

He will miss the at least three weeks, with the Titans set to face the New Orleans Saints (Nov. 14), Houston Texans (Nov. 21) and New England Patriots (Nov. 28). They have a bye in Week 13, so the earliest he could return is against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14.

Jones, 32, was traded to Tennessee this offseason after 10 seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. In six games with the Titans this season, he has 21 receptions for 336 yards and no touchdowns. He is averaging a career-low 56.0 yards per game and has missed three of nine games due to injury so far.

Despite Jones' down season, the Titans are 7-2 and in sole possession of the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Now, they're without Jones and star running back Derrick Henry for the foreseeable future.