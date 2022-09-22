Titans place Jamarco Jones on IR among 3 moves

The Tennessee Titans announced three roster moves on Thursday, one of which included placing offensive lineman Jamarco Jones on injured reserve.

Jones, who is dealing with a triceps injury, will miss the next four games at least. Taking Jones’ spot on the roster is tight end Kevin Rader, who was promoted from the practice squad.

And, taking Rader’s place on the practice squad is outside linebacker Wyatt Ray, who returns to Tennessee for another stint after playing in four games with the Titans in 2020.

Jones was signed in free agency this offseason to compete for a starting job on the offensive line, but after failing to secure the role he was expected to serve as the primary backup at guard and/or tackle; however, has been inactive in each of the first two games.

With Jones on IR, the Titans now have 10 players on the list after just two games. Tennessee also has two players on the PUP list.

