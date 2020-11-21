Titans place Jadeveon Clowney on IR among several roster moves

Titans outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, who has already been ruled out for the Week 11 game against the Ravens, has been placed on injured reserve, the team announced on Saturday. Clowney has been dealing with a knee injury that forced him to miss the Week 9 game against the Bears, however, he did suit up in Week 10 versus the Colts. It has been a rough first season in Nashville for Clowney, who has failed to make the kind of impact most expected. The outside linebacker has yet to total a single sack in eight games played. Along with Clowney, the Titans have also placed cornerback Kareem Orr on IR with a groin injury.