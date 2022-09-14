Titans place A.J. Moore, Da’Shawn Hand on IR among 3 moves

The Tennessee Titans announced three roster moves on Tuesday, two of which included the placing of players on injured reserve.

The team announced safety A.J. Moore and defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand have been placed on IR. According to reports, Hand suffered a torn quad in Week 1, while Moore has an unspecified ankle injury. Both are expected to miss the rest of the 2021 campaign.

In addition to those moves, the Titans signed defensive back Nate Brooks to the practice squad. Brooks has been with the Titans in training camp each of the past two years but failed to make the cut both times. He spent time on Tennessee’s practice squad in 2021, also.

The Titans did not make any additions to their active roster in the wake of putting Hand and Moore on IR, so the team has a pair of roster spots open.

With Hand and Moore on injured reserve, the Titans now have seven players on the list. Joining them are outside linebacker Harold Landry, cornerback Elijah Molden, wide receiver Racey McMath, linebacker Chance Campbell, and tight end Tommy Hudson. Landry is also expected to miss the season.

The walking wounded don’t stop there, though, as linebacker Monty Rice and kicker Caleb Shudak are on the physically unable to perform list.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire