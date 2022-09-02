Titans place Harold Landry on IR, claim Derrek Tuszka off waivers

The Tennessee Titans made a pair of roster moves on Friday, one of which included the placement of outside linebacker Harold Landry on IR.

Landry reportedly suffered a torn ACL in practice on Wednesday, which will end his 2022 season before it begins. It’s a devastating blow to a Titans defense that will now be without its sack leader from 2021.

Taking Landry’s spot on the roster is former Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Derrek Tuszka, who was claimed off waivers, per the league’s transactions wire.

A former seventh-round pick in 2020, Tuszka has spent one year apiece with the Broncos and Steelers, appearing in 24 games (no starts) and tallying two sacks, 24 combined tackles and one forced fumble.

He played in 15 games with the Steelers in 2021, where he totaled the aforementioned two sacks and 18 combined tackles. Tuszka also saw 194 special teams snaps.

As we said earlier today, several players are going to have to step up in Landry’s absence. Tuszka will now aid in that effort.

