Titans place Harold Landry on injured reserve

Myles Simmons
·1 min read

The Titans have placed edge rusher Harold Landry on injured reserve.

Landry reportedly tore his ACL during Wednesday’s practice.

Landry signed a five-year, $87.5 million extension with Tennessee in March. He put together his best season in 2021, recording 12.0 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, and 22 quarterback hits. He was a Pro Bowler for the first time.

In 64 games with 52 starts, Landry has 31.0 career sacks, 41 tackles for loss, and 66 quarterback hits.

The Titans did not announce a corresponding move for the 53-man roster.

Titans place Harold Landry on injured reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories