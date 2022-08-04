Titans place Daniel Munyer on IR among 4 moves

The Tennessee Titans made four roster moves during their off day from training camp on Wednesday.

The team announced it has placed backup center Daniel Munyer on Injured Reserve and waived cornerback Chris Williamson with an injury designation after both players suffered undisclosed injuries during Tuesday’s practice.

In corresponding moves, the Titans inked offensive lineman Willie Wright and former USFL defensive back Terrell Bonds, who also played at Tennessee State.

Wright, who can play both guard and center, went undrafted out of Tulsa in 2019 and has spent time with the Cleveland Browns, Atlanta Falcons and Chicago Bears, but has never played in a regular season game.

Bonds has spent time with both the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins during his NFL career, appearing in four games for the former in 2020.

He then went on to play for the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL in 2021, playing in 10 games and totaling 18 tackles and one interception.

Both Wright and Bonds will have an uphill climb in making the roster.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire