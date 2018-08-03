Titans place Cyprien on IR, tight end removed from PUP list

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- The Tennessee Titans have placed safety Johnathan Cyprien on injured reserve and waived injured defensive lineman Connor Flagel.

The Titans also announced Friday that offensive tackle Laurence Gibson agreed to terms, and tight end Phillip Supernaw has passed his physical after being on the physically unable to perform list.

Cyprien tore his left ACL on Wednesday, and the Titans have been looking at potential replacements.

The 6-foot-6, 300-pound Gibson has not played a regular-season game in the NFL since being drafted by Dallas in 2015 out of Virginia Tech. Gibson has spent time with Kansas City, Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Cleveland and the Giants.

