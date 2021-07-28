Titans place Chris Jones on COVID list, agree to terms with Briean Boddy-Calhoun

The Titans have made a couple of roster moves on Wednesday morning.

The club has placed cornerback Chris Jones on the reserve/COVID-19 list and agreed to terms with cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun.

Jones signed with the Titans in April. He entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska in 2018 and spent a pair of seasons with the Cardinals. He bounced around last year from Arizona to Detroit to Minnesota, but ended up appearing in eight games for the Vikings with three starts.

Boddy-Calhoun appeared in one game for San Francisco last year, but played 43 games with 21 starts for Cleveland from 2016-2018. He also has spent time with Indianapolis and Houston since entering the league as an undrafted free agent five years ago.

