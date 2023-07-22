Titans place Caleb Farley, Dillon Radunz on PUP to start training camp

With training camp starting next week, the Titans have officially started to make several different transactions ranging from massive free agent signings to injury designations throughout the roster.

When discussing the latter, it appears that Tennessee will open up training camp without the services of its top two draft picks from the 2021 draft class.

Both cornerback Caleb Farley and offensive lineman Dillon Radunz will begin camp on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

Farley is once again dealing with back issues that feel as if they are never-ending, while Radunz is still recovering from an ACL injury that he suffered late in the year.

#Titans placed Caleb Farley and Dillon Randunz on PUP list and Josh Thompson on non football illness list — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 22, 2023

The Titans also placed defensive back Josh Thompson on the non-football illness list. We won’t speculate as to why, but let’s hope that everything is okay on that front.

As for Farley and Radunz, while these updates aren’t exactly surprising, it’s ultimately another reminder of how disappointing those two picks have been thus far.

The two of them are on the verge of becoming arguably the most disappointing pair of top draft picks in Titans history.

If the two young players want to change that narrative from becoming an undeniable reality, both Farley and Radunz have to figure out a way to get back on the field sooner rather than later so they can prove to everybody that their draft selection was no fluke.

