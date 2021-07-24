Titans place Bud Dupree on PUP list, Caleb Farley on NFI list

In advance of training camp, the Titans made several roster moves on Saturday headlined by a pair of key defensive players.

Tennessee placed edge rusher Bud Dupree on the physically unable to perform list and first-round cornerback Caleb Farley on the non-football injury list.

Both moves stem from previous injuries. Dupree tore his ACL while with the Steelers last December. He hasn’t laid out a clear timeline for his return, recently noting it’s not his decision.

Farley underwent back surgery in March and was unable to participate in the team’s offseason program. Jim Wyatt of the team’s website reported earlier this month that Farley should be on the field before the end of the summer.

While starting left tackle Taylor Lewan is also recovering from a torn ACL and receiver A.J. Brown had offseason knee surgery, neither will start training camp on the PUP list.

However, offensive tackle Ty Sambrailo and running back Jeremy McNichols were placed on the PUP list. Center Aaron Brewer was placed on the non-football injury list.

Finally, veteran defensive lineman Abry Jones has elected to retire, with the club placing him on the reserve/retired list on Saturday. Jones signed with Tennessee in June but apparently will not play a game with the club. He played five games for Jacksonville last year before going on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

Overall, he appeared in 105 games with 52 starts, recording 9.5 sacks, 18 tackles for loss, and 15 quarterback hits.

