The Titans placed center Ben Jones and cornerback Terrance Mitchell on injured reserve, the team announced Thursday.

Jones was diagnosed with his second concussion of the season on Sunday. He missed two games with a concussion earlier this season.

Jones ends his regular season with 12 starts.

Mitchell injured a hamstring against the Chargers. Mitchell has played in 11 games with the Titans in 2022, with five starts.

The Titans signed offensive lineman Daniel Munyer to the active roster from the team’s practice squad.

Munyer this week returned to the Titans, where he spent parts of the past three seasons. He has played three games in his career with Tennessee.

In his NFL career, Munyer has played 19 games with Kansas City, Arizona and Tennessee. He entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the Chiefs in 2015.

Titans place Ben Jones, Terrance Mitchell on injured reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk