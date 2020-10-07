Titans place additional player on Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Tennessee Titans placed wide receiver Corey Davis to the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday.

Other players placed on the list earlier include wide receiver Adam Humphries, defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, cornerback Kristian Fulton, outside linebacker Kamalei Correa, defensive lineman DaQuan Jones, long snapper Beau Brinkley and fullback Khari Blasingame.

Practice squad tight end Tommy Hudson, wideout Cameron Batson and cornerback Greg Mabin have also been placed on the list this season.

The reserve list category was created for players who either test positive or come in contact with an individual who has been infected. Clubs are not permitted to comment on player’s medical status other than referring to roster status.

The Titans’ Week 4 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers has been rescheduled for Sunday, October 25th.

Up next, Tennessee it set to take on the Buffalo Bills next on Sunday in Nissan Stadium.