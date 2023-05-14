Titans’ Peter Skoronski says he’s working at guard and tackle

While some analysts have already written Peter Skoronski off when it comes to the possibility of him playing left tackle, it appears the Tennessee Titans are not there yet.

The reason behind doubts about his ability to play left tackle in the NFL mostly stem from his arm length, which is shorter than what teams want in a blindside protector.

However, as we’ve said here many times, Skoronski is so technically sound and lightning fast off the line that he can definitely overcome it.

Whatever the case may be, when asked about his position following Day 2 of Titans rookie minicamp, Skoronski revealed he’s been getting reps at both guard and tackle.

“I’m working multiple positions, both inside and outside,” he said after rookie minicamp on Saturday, per Nick Suss of The Tennessean. “Overall I’m just trying to learn schematically. I think that helps me for just being able to change around positions and help the team wherever I’m playing.”

#Titans OL Peter Skoronski says he is working both at guard and tackle during rookie mini camp. pic.twitter.com/8n5H1egF4R — 104-5 The Zone 📻 (@1045TheZone) May 13, 2023

Titans head coach Vrabel confirmed Skoronski is working inside and out, while also noting that they believe the Northwestern product is more than capable of handling looks in multiple spots.

“[Skoronski] can handle the installation, he’s been able to handle more than one position and if we didn’t feel like he could handle that, then we wouldn’t do it,” Vrabel explained, per Kayla Anderson of WKRN.

“I wouldn’t have a problem working him at either guard or tackle spot, see where he progresses, and see how he looks when everyone else gets here.”

While the Titans will likely say Skoronski and Dillard are competing for the left tackle spot in training camp, the expectation is the latter will end up as the starter, with Skoronski playing next to him at left guard.

From there, Skoronski moving to left tackle at some point down the road will depend upon how he develops and if Dillard can play well enough to cement himself as the unquestioned starter.

No matter where he ends up, the Titans have a player in Skoronski who will be a long-term solution at one of the five starting spots upfront.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire