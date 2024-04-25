Titans’ Peter Skoronski is noticeably bigger in 2024

It looks like Tennessee Titans 2023 first-round pick and left guard Peter Skoronski has been putting in some extra work this offseason, as the Northwestern product is looking absolutely jacked these days.

Skoronski had a solid rookie campaign and showed flashes of being the long-term solution the Titans need upfront. However, he had his share of typical rookie issues, also, and one has to wonder how much his appendectomy contributed to them.

Whatever the case may be, Skoronski managed to finish the season with one of his best showings of the entire campaign in the Week 18 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

As the Titans have been going through Phase One of their offseason program, they’ve been releasing photos and videos of players taking part and people have noticed a huge (literally) difference in Skoronski’s size.

You can check him out in the video below, and we’ve also added a side-by-side with a shot of him from last year.

There is definitely a difference. Whether or not it makes a major difference in his performance remains to be seen, but I’m betting it will and I’m expecting big things from Skoronski in his sophomore campaign.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire