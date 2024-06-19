Titans’ Peter Skoronski makes list of best players born in the 2000s

The Tennessee Titans started the process of rebuilding their offensive line in 2023, when the team took guard Peter Skoronski in the first round of the NFL draft.

Skoronski had an up-and-down rookie campaign that included having to overcome an appendectomy, but he definitely showed enough to be optimistic about his future in the NFL.

In a recent article from Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema naming the best players born in the 2000s, Skoronski made the cut, albeit at right guard because of a lack of options at the position.

Here’s what Sikkema said:

Due to the lack of options at right guard, this lineup will feature two left guards, as Skoronski flashed enough ability during his rookie season in Tennessee. Overall, it was a rollercoaster season for Skoronski, who was also battling an injury in the first part of the season. But he had a stretch of solid play, earning a 79.2 pass-blocking grade between Weeks 10 and 13, which ranked fifth among guards.

Looking ahead to 2024, Skoronski is primed to take that next step. Not only is he physically bigger, he’s also surrounded by better talent after the Titans signed center Lloyd Cushenberry and drafted left tackle JC Latham, although the jury is still out on the latter.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire