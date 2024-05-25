Titans’ Peter Skoronski details rookie struggles: ‘I was all over the place’

On top of simply having to acclimate to the NFL, Tennessee Titans 2023 first-round pick Peter Skoronski had to learn how to play guard during his rookie campaign after starting at left tackle in college.

Considering he was a rookie, Skoronski did a good job making the switch, but there were definitely some struggles along the way, as you’d expect with a first-year player.

As if things couldn’t get more difficult for him, Skoronski underwent an appendectomy that knocked him out of three games while also sapping strength and weight.

During OTAs earlier this week, Skoronski spoke about how tough it was to make the move to guard at first.

“This time last year, I felt like I was all over the place,” Skoronski admitted, per Jim Wyatt. “I didn’t even know how to play guard, or get into a guard stance.”

With the rest of the offensive line routinely crumbling around him, Skoronski held his own in pass protection, with the Northwestern product giving up just one sack over his first nine games.

But things went off the rails a bit near the end of the season, with Skoronski giving up four of his five sacks over the final five games.

The sophomore offensive lineman attributes some of that to “hands and posture,” something he’s working to fix with esteemed offensive line coach, Bill Callahan, who will be an immense asset to Skoronski’s development.

“I feel like that’s something that kind of got away from me toward the end of the year last year,” he said of his fundamentals in pass protection. “So, I’ve definitely been trying to focus in a little more on that. Having Bill here, he’s been big on that too. We spend a lot of time doing that too, especially hands.”

After giving up four sacks and 12 pressures from Weeks 14-17, Skoronski finished the year on a high note by absolutely manhandling the Jacksonville Jaguars’ front in Week 18, ending his sacks allowed streak while giving up just one pressure in the winning effort.

Peter Skoronski BULLIED the Jaguars in Week 18 and put on display his ALL PRO POTENTIAL!! 🚨Check out my latest #TicTacTitans film breakdown out in YouTube NOW🚨 🎥: https://t.co/vcwtqWY12P pic.twitter.com/uplqi5M6Tv — TicTacTitans (@TicTacTitans) February 28, 2024

Looking ahead to 2024, Skoronski is in a very different position when it comes to his comfort level.

“My comfort level is night and day, comparing last year to this year,” he said. “A lot more comfortable in the position. I played (14) games at guard, so definitely night and day. Having a year in the league, for sure, (helps).

“But also having a year at guard and just having that overall comfort level where I’m not so nervous, I’m not a rookie any more.”

One thing that has been very noticeable about Skoronski is his size. The 22-year-old no doubt looks bigger than he did last year, but not in a bad way. Skoronski says that wasn’t his intent, it just came as a result of him “working out and eating right.”

“You have to be big and strong to play inside, so I’m not complaining about anything,” Skoronski added.

Another thing that needs to be taken into account with Skoronski’s rookie year is that he was sandwiched in between two less-than ideal starters.

Whether it was Andre Dillard or Jaelyn Duncan, the Titans had the worst left tackle situation in the NFL last season. Aaron Brewer was serviceable but certainly not a top option at center.

This time around, Skoronski has a very different situation.

Granted, the projected starter at left tackle, JC Latham, is unproven, but he simply cannot be any worse than Dillard and Duncan. At center, Skoronski will be playing next to one of the best in the league in Lloyd Cushenberry.

Everything is setting up for Skoronski to really make his mark for the Titans upfront. If he can do that, and if Latham pans out at left tackle, Tennessee’s offensive line will be vastly improved from what it was a year ago.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire