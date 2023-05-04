Titans' Peter Skoronski was called 'so boring' by Falcons coach at NFL combine

NFL Scouting Combine interviews are notorious for prospects being asked outrageous questions or odd experiences as teams try to determine if a player's personality fits with the team.

But for one first-round pick, one head coach wasn't all that thrilled with meeting him.

Drafted by the Tennessee Titans with the No. 11 pick, offensive lineman Peter Skoronski spoke with The Athletic about his pre-draft process at the combine, where he said he was formally interviewed by 14 teams. A few team interviews were memorable for the offensive lineman out of Northwestern, including speaking with Steelers coach Mike Tomlin.

However, things didn't go well when interviewed with Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith.

“The head coach was on me the second I got in there,” Skoronski says of Arthur Smith. “I was giving them generic answers to their questions, and he said, ‘You’re really boring me right now. Your answers are so boring,'" he said. "The whole meeting, he kept looking at his computer. I was kind of laughing to myself and said, ‘Sorry, I don’t know what you want me to do. I’m answering you honestly.’”

It was no surprise the Falcons didn't take Skoronski with the No. 8 pick, which was used to select Texas running back Bijan Robinson. However, Skoronski said good things about his interview with his new coach Mike Vrabel.

“I liked his energy,” he said.

