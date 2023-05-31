Titans, Peter Skoronski agree to terms on rookie contract

The Tennessee Titans signed another one of their 2023 NFL draft picks on Tuesday, as the team announced it has agreed to terms on a rookie deal with offensive lineman and first-round pick, Peter Skoronski.

With Skoronski under contract, the Titans have signed five of their six draft picks, including third-round pick and running back Tyjae Spears, fifth-round pick and tight end Josh Whyle, sixth-round pick and offensive tackle Jaelyn Duncan and seventh-round pick and wide receiver Colton Dowell.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The last unsigned draft pick is second-round pick and quarterback, Will Levis.

Skoronski wasn’t the only player Tennessee signed on Tuesday, as the Titans also made the reported signing of veteran defensive lineman Jaleel Johnson official.

Skoronski, who was billed as a left tackle coming out, is slated to play left guard in 2023, a position many feel he’s better suited for at the next level thanks to his shorter arms. Veteran Andre Dillard is expected to man left tackle.

More!

AFC South ranked among NFL's worst divisions What scouting reports said about Titans UDFA OT John Ojukwu Report: Titans signing veteran DL Jaleel Johnson

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire