Titans part ways with ex-Patriots John Simon, Cassh Maluia

Titans part ways with a pair of ex-Patriots LBs

The NFL's final cutdowns have begun, and two former New England Patriots defenders are out of jobs in Tennessee.

The Titans released outside linebacker/defensive end John Simon and linebacker Cassh Maluia on Sunday amid several roster moves following their final preseason game Saturday.

Simon spent three years in New England from 2018 to 2020 and started all 16 games for the Patriots last season, tallying two sacks, four tackles for loss, four quarterback hits and three passes defensed. New England let Simon walk in free agency, though, bringing in free agents Matthew Judon and Henry Anderson to fill his spot on the right side of the defensive line.

Maluia, the Patriots' sixth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, appeared in nine games last season while bouncing between the team's practice squad and 53-man roster. His tenure with the Titans lasted all of four days after he joined Tennessee on Thursday.

Tennessee's general manager, Jon Robinson, and head coach, Mike Vrabel, both have New England ties, so it's not surprising the team had a pair of ex-Patriots on the roster.

We'll likely see a lot more roster turnover before Tuesday's 53-man roster cutdown deadline, and if Simon and Maluia are still available as Week 1 nears, perhaps the Patriots will consider a reunion.