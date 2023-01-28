Titans take Paris Johnson Jr. in PFF mock draft

Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon has a tall task ahead of him this offseason as he tries to retool the team he’s taking over in order to get it back to contending in 2023.

One of the biggest areas of the team he must address is the offensive line, which was arguably the worst in the NFL in 2022. One avenue he has to do that is through the 2023 NFL draft, where the Titans have the No. 11 pick.

Pro Football Focus’ Marcus Mosher believes Tennessee will use that selection to address their offensive line with Paris Johnson Jr.

Here’s what Mosher had to say about the selection of the 6-foot-6, 310-pound Ohio State offensive tackle:

There wasn’t a worse offensive line in the NFL by the end of the year than that of the Titans. Both offensive tackle spots were a disaster, and Taylor Lewan‘s long-term future is up in the air amid injury troubles. Johnson played both left tackle and right guard at Ohio State, so the Titans shouldn’t have any problem finding him a spot in the starting lineup as a rookie.

Mosher spells out exactly why the Titans should be looking for an offensive lineman at No. 11 overall, which I personally hope will be Johnson Jr.

Yes, the Titans’ receiving corps. is not good, also, but all the receivers in the world won’t help if the quarterback has no time to get rid of the football.

Adding to that, The Athletic’s Dane Brugler is hearing teams feel comfortable waiting until Day 2 to grab receivers in this year’s draft because that’s where they feel the value is.

Several NFL teams feel the value at WR this year will come after round one. They'll be comfortable waiting until day 2. There isn't a WR in this class considered a lock top-20 pick, but Addison has a chance. https://t.co/GqpHdSDgCT — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) January 20, 2023

With that being the case, the Titans can hold off on drafting a receiver in the first round and still possibly get one of the top five or six options in this year’s draft.

Whatever the case may be, offensive line should take priority over everything else with the Titans’ first pick. For more on Johnson, here’s a prospect profile from our own Shaun Calderon.

Today’s OL prospect of the day and my personal preference for the #Titans: LT Paris Johnson Jr. (#77) pic.twitter.com/3yNQXpmwBN — Shaun Calderon (@ShaunMichaels31) January 10, 2023

