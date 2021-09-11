Titans have pair of former Cardinals on roster

The Arizona Cardinals open the season Sunday against the Tennessee Titans on the road. It was supposed to be a reunion game for cornerback Malcolm Butler. He played the last three seasons for the Titans and then signed with the Cardinals after he was cut.

However, Butler will not get that reunion game because he suddenly retired before the season started.

The Cardinals have no other former Titans on their roster, but the Titans have a pair of Cardinals on theirs.

S Mtthias Farley

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Farley signed with the Cardinals in 2016 as an undrafted rookie and was impressive in the preseason. However, he didn't make the team and, while the Cardinals wanted to bring him back to the practice squad, he was claimed off waivers. He is now in his sixth NFL season and first with the Titans after three with the Indianapolis Colts and two with the New York Jets. As you can see, he is wearing Butler's old No. 21.

OL Daniel Munyer

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Munyer is in his third season with the Titans after he spent three in Arizona from 2016-2018. He played in three games last season and was on Tennessee's practice squad in 2019.

