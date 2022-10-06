Titans on pace to at least approach NFL record of 91 players fielded in a season

The Tennessee Titans are on pace to at least approach an NFL record for the second straight season in a category that nobody wants to be the leader in.

Last year, the Titans set the record for most players used in a single season after a total of 91 different players saw the field in a Titans uniform throughout the 2021 campaign.

Unfortunately, Tennessee is currently on pace to at least come very close to matching or exceeding last year’s player output.

The Titans have already used a total of 60 different players through the first four games, one player shy of last year’s pace when the team fielded 61 players through the first four weeks.

Number of players #Titans used through 4 games in 2021 (on way to NFL record 91): 61

Number of players #Titans have used through 4 games in 2022: 60 — John Glennon (@glennonsports) October 5, 2022

There are many reasons for this spike in players, such as the team constantly cranking out practice squad elevations and swapping out players on the active roster and the practice squad because of ineffectiveness.

However, the main cause for these inflated roster numbers is the ridiculous amount of injuries the team has endured over the last few years.

Per Jason Fitzgerald of Over the Cap, Tennessee had the most money ($47.3 million) helplessly sitting on injured reserve and the PUP list going into Week 4.

Tennessee currently has a total of 12 players on IR and the PUP list, including:

OT Taylor Lewan

OLB Harold Landry

CB Elijah Molden

LB Monty Rice (PUP, designated to return)

K Caleb Shudak (PUP)

DB Chris Jackson

OL Jamarco Jones

WR Racey McMath

LB Chance Campbell

RB Trenton Cannon

DL Da’Shawn Hand

S A.J. Moore.

If this type of record-setting injury luck persists for the second straight year, it will become a fair topic of conversation as to whether or not Tennessee is doing something wrong in its offseason training program that is leading to this recent rash of injuries the past few years.

Story continues

For now, let’s just hope this type of injury luck turns a corner — and does so quickly.

Related

Titans' Teair Tart talks Week 4 INT, 'break-dancing' on his head Taylor Lewan talks season-ending injury, future with Titans Nyheim Hines has interesting quote comparing Titans' QB stability to Colts'

List

6 burning questions for Titans ahead of Week 5 vs. Commanders

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire