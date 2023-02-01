Titans P Ryan Stonehouse’s top-five punts of 2022

The #Titans Top 🖐️ Punts from Ryan Stonehouse's record-breaking rookie season 5️⃣ 68 yards vs. Chargers

4️⃣ 61 yards vs. Chargers

3️⃣ 63 yards vs. Chiefs

2️⃣ 70 yards vs. Raiders

1️⃣ 64 yards vs. Broncos pic.twitter.com/GDfLGLCqO3 — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) February 1, 2023

In what was a terribly disappointing 2022 season for the Tennessee Titans, rookie punter Ryan Stonehouse was one of the bright spots.

The 2022 undrafted free agent signing beat out franchise great Brett Kern for the starting job in training camp, and then proceeded to make history.

Stonehouse tallied a gross yards per punt mark of 53.1, breaking an 82-year-old record previously held by Hall of Famer, Sammy Baugh. And not only did Stonehouse break it, he smashed it by 1.7 yards.

The biggest knock on Stonehouse was his net yards per punt average, which landed at 44.0, fourth-best in the NFL. However, he did break the single-season rookie record for that statistic.

Despite his record-breaking season, Stonehouse was snubbed for the Pro Bowl twice, first in the initial voting to Kansas City Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend, and then as a replacement to Las Vegas Raiders punter, AJ Cole.

Stonehouse posted this tweet after the latter occurred.

Why do y’all give me more fuel — Ryan Stonehouse (@_RyanStonehouse) January 30, 2023

Stonehouse fell short of first-team All-Pro, but did make it on the second team. The Colorado State product was also voted to the PFWA’s All-Rookie Team.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire