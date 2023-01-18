Titans owner releases statement on hiring of GM Ran Carthon

The Tennessee Titans made their hire of new general manager Ran Carthon official on Wednesday, with controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk releasing a statement on the move.

Adams Strunk expressed her excitement for the hire, while also noting Carthon’s experience, both as a player and talent evaluator.

“We are excited to add Ran to our organization as our new general manager,” Adams Strunk said. “He brings a variety of valuable experiences to our team — as a former player and a successful personnel executive for multiple teams. I was impressed with his natural leadership qualities and his ability to connect with people. With talent evaluation being critical to this role, the roster they have built in San Francisco stands out. He played an important role there constructing one of our league’s best teams.”

A former running back who comes from a football family, Carthon played in nine games over two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts.

Since his playing career ended, Carthon served as a scout for the Atlanta Falcons and was the director of player personnel with the Rams before moving on to San Francisco.

In all, Carthon brings a wealth of experience (15 years, to be exact) and knowledge to the table, and he’s well-respected around the NFL. On the surface, this looks like a fantastic hire, but only time will tell.

