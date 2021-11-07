How the Titans can overcome the loss of Derrick Henry

The good news for the Tennessee Titans in Week 8 is that they beat the Colts 34-31 in overtime, and put themselves at the one-seed position in the AFC at 6-2. The bad news, of course, is that they lost running back Derrick Henry for anywhere from 6-10 weeks to a foot injury. This wouldn’t be an epic disaster for most teams in the “running backs don’t matter” era, but Henry matters to the Titans as no other back does in today’s NFL, and there’s no way to replace what he does on the field.

It starts on first down, where Henry was the NFL’s leader on the ground in every possible capacity — 131 attempts for 639 yards, seven touchdowns, and a 4.9 yards per carry average. When you’re giving your offense an average of second-and-5.1, it makes a lot more of the playbook available to you. That’s gone, as is Henry’s role as a finisher. In the fourth quarter and overtime this season, Henry led the league in carries (64), yards (318), yards after contact (214), and touchdowns (five). Henry both set up and completed Tennessee’s offense, and without him, the Titans will have to re-evaluate their entire offensive roster, and offensive coordinator Todd Downing really has a job ahead of him.

That journey starts Sunday night, when the Titans have to face the Rams at SoFi Stadium. It’s a bad week to be without the guy who defines your offense. The Rams rank ninth in Defensive DVOA this season, and 18th against the run, so there are opportunities, but anytime you’re facing Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey and possibly Von Miller… well, that’s a pretty decent test for an offense that will have to start from square one. Tennessee’s defense isn’t great, and the Rams have the most explosive passing game in the league, so that affects the picture, as well.

That’s not to say that the Titans’ 2021 outlook is hopeless without Henry; merely that Downing and the Titans’ coaching staff are really about to earn their salaries if they’re able to scheme and transcend their way around this. There are ways to make this happen.

Use A.J. Brown as a high-volume power weapon.

(Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports)

Offenses through time, most famously the offenses designed by Bill Walsh, have used short passes as runs, and the Titans should absolutely avail themselves of this option. In A.J. Brown and Julio Jones (when healthy), the Titans have two receivers who are more than capable of not only winning contested-catch battles, but also creating huge gains after the catch in short and intermediate receptions. Brown is the main man here, as he showed on this 57-yard touchdown against the Colts in Week 8.

Ryan Tannehill & A.J. Brown (57-yd TD) On an out route matched up against #27 Xavier Rhodes, Brown created 2.3 yards of separation when the pass arrived. Brown gained 43 yards after catch, +38 over expected according to our xYAC model, a Titans season-high.#TENvsIND | #Titans pic.twitter.com/HE5bREvABZ — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 31, 2021

As Matt Bowen pointed out on this week’s episode of ESPN’s NFL Matchup, the Titans can also create defensive displacement with different receiver formations, further establishing Brown’s and Jones’s attributes.

W/ HB Henry out, The #Titans may look to the intermediate passing game to extend offensive possessions vs. the @RamsNFL this week. Here, @MattBowen41 shows how they operate out of the bunch formation to scheme WR A.J Brown open on key passing downs. #NFL#Ramshouse | @GregCosell pic.twitter.com/zh2SoTuCMP — NFL Matchup on ESPN (@NFLMatchup) November 5, 2021

Per Sports Info Solutions, Brown has 160 yards after the catch and 81 yards after contact on his 35 catches this season. Julio Jones, for his part, has 87 yards after the catch and 41 yards after contact on his 17 receptions. The short passing game won’t replace Derrick Henry entirely, but with Henry out, Brown and Jones are the offense’s biggest field-tilters, and they should be utilized accordingly.

Make Ryan Tannehill more of a runner.

(AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

This 13-yard gain against the Colts was a simple RPO concept in which Tannehill saw Indianapolis’ defenses pinch inside to stop the threat of Henry (as one might expect), so he had a clear field for an important gain. Making the mesh point a problem for opposing defenses should be an important part of Tennessee’s revised ground game. When you don’t have better players, you need better ideas.

Use Adrian Peterson as a sustainer.

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Adrian Peterson, who the Titans signed this week to replace Henry in the abstract, is 36 years old. The list of 36-year-old running running backs who have had any major effect on their offenses is quite small. Marcus Allen had 830 yards and nine touchdowns on 206 carries for the Chiefs in 1996, John Riggins had 677 yards and eight touchdowns on 176 carries for Washington in 1985, and Frank Gore had 599 yards and two touchdowns on 166 carries in 2019, and after that, you won’t find any running backs that age of any real consequence.

However, we can look to Peterson’s last NFL game — Week 17 of the 2020 season for the Lions against the Vikings — and see a back who still had something left in the tank. Perhaps not the rare combination of speed, power, and wiggle that marked Peterson at his best, but good enough to at least make a functional run game work. Peterson gained 63 yards and scored a touchdown on nine carries, he didn’t throw up a ton of negative plays, and on this 38-yard run, he showed that he can still get it done.

So, using Peterson as a sustaining back might get you an explosive play or two, but what it will really do is at least keep the threat of the run on the field. Not that you need a great run game to succeed with play-action (which we’ll get to next), but that’s something else the Titans can use both more, and more effectively. What the run game will to is to keep opponents from playing two-high all the time against Tannehill, and that’s important, because Tannehill hasn’t been good against two-high this season at all — 63 of 85 for 700 yards, 438 yards after the catch, one touchdown, and three interceptions.

Use play-action more, even though it seems counter-intuitive.

(Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com-USA TODAY NETWORK)

We automatically assume that you must have a great run game for a quarterback to succeed with play-action, which isn’t true. Research has showed that it isn’t true, and you need look no further than the Falcons, who have the second-worst run game in the NFL this season by DVOA (The Texans have the worst, but Davis Mills’ play-action numbers aren’t great, and he’s a third-round rookie, so we’ll leave that out). Matt Ryan, Atlanta’s quarterback, has completed 61 of 80 play-action passes for 662 yards, five touchdowns, no interceptions, and a passer rating of 120.9 with very little in the way of a run game that would ostensibly force opposing defenses to over-react to the fake. That Ryan is doing that under the auspices of head coach Arthur Smith, Tannehill’s offensive coordinator in 2020, might provide instructive answers.

Play-action is as much about concepts as it is about personnel, and last season, Tannehill lit up enemy defenses with play-action — 102 of 169 for 1,646 yards, 12 touchdowns, three interceptions, and a passer rating of 109.2. This season, Tannehill has completed 48 of 76 play-action passes for 773 yards, three touchdowns, two interceptions, and a passer rating of 99.3.

The obvious difference is this season’s lack of deep shot plays off of play-action, and that was with Henry on the field. In 2020, Tannehill completed nine of 22 play-action passes of 20 or more air yards for 371 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. This season, he’s completed three of seven such passes for 119 yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions. The Titans must augment their new-look offense with more potentially explosive plays overall, but especially in play-action situations, where displaced defenders help Tannehill overcome occasional reading and anticipation issues.

All is not lost for the Titans.

(Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports)

Nobody knows what’s going on in the AFC right now. The Raiders have recovered nicely from all sorts of internal issues, though we don’t yet know how the latest one (the Henry Ruggs situation, which is obviously far more than a football story) will affect them. The Ravens are game on offense, but their defense has been boom-and-bust. The Bills live and die with Josh Allen and the NFL’s best defense. The Bengals looked like the conference front-runner until they decided last Sunday to sit their defense in the MetLife parking lot and allow 405 passing yards against Mike White and the Jets. The Steelers’ offense is a week-to-week thing, the Chargers have a suddenly imploding offense and the worst run defense in the league, and if you can figure out the Chiefs… well, good luck.

So, it’s up to the Titans to find new ways to stay on top. They have the talent on offense to do just that, as long as they adjust to the unpleasant realities and change their mindset accordingly.

