Titans overcome early deficit to walk off Riverhawks

May 1—Box Score

At Pe Ell

TITANS 8, RIVERHAWKS 7

Toledo 130 102 0 — 7

PWV 200 500 1 — 8

TOL Pitching — Holter 6.2 IP, 8 R (7 ER), 3 BB, 3 K Highlights — Lairson 1-4, HR, RBI, R; Jurica 3-4, 3B, 2 RBI, R; Norberg 3-4; Miller 2-2, RBI, 2 R

PWV Pitching — Emery 7 IP, 12 H, 7 ER, 0 BB, 9 K Highlights — Keeton 3-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R; Hodel 1-4, 2 RBI; Matlock 2-4, R; Phelps 2-4, R

Lorelei Smaciarz's walk-off double was the final play of a wild back-and-forth contest on Wednesday, one where Pe Ell-Willapa Valley left with an 8-7 win over Toledo.

The Riverhawks (12-3, 5-2 C2BL) opened the scoring in the top of the first on a home run from Kailea Lairson, but PWV (12-4, 4-1 P2BL) answered with two in the bottom half.

Toledo punched right back with three in the second, and an RBI single from Mialeigh Jurica in the fourth made it 5-2.

The Titans again responded immediately, first scoring twice on a single from Jillian Hodel before tying the game on a single from Keeton. The go-ahead run scored on an error and Sophia Milanowski made it 7-5 with another RBI knock.

Toledo tied the game with two in the sixth, but Smaciarz had the final say in the seventh.

Both the Titans and Riverhawks are currently in second place in their respective league standings.

PWV will host Friday Harbor at Tumwater on Friday in a non-league affair, while Toledo will return to C2BL play at Winlock on Thursday.