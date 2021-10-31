Titans overcome bad start, penalties to top Colts in OT: Everything we know

The Tennessee Titans got off to a horrible start on Sunday afternoon and shot themselves in the foot several times with penalties but were able to overcome it all en route to a 34-31 overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8.

The Titans quickly fell behind 14-0 a little under eight minutes into the game, but went on to score the next 14 points to tie it up. The Colts would tack on a field goal at the end of the half to make it 17-14.

After going back and forth the next two quarters, the game went to overtime, where the Colts had a pair of chances to win the game but couldn’t get it done.

Wentz threw a costly pick on the Colts’ second drive that put the Titans in field goal range. A few plays later, Tennessee sent Randy Bullock out for a game-winning field goal, which he nailed from 45 yards out.

Now that you have the basics, let’s take a deeper dive into the Titans’ thrilling OT win over the Colts.

Final score: Titans 34, Colts 31

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Team 1 2 3 4 OT F TEN 0 14 7 10 3 34 IND 14 3 7 7 0 31

It was over when...

AP Photo/AJ Mast

Randy Bullock nailed a 45-yard field goal in overtime to give the Titans the win. The game-winner was setup by a Kevin Byard interception on a Carson Wentz pass that was intended for Michael Pittman.

Titans' top performers

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

A.J. Brown: 10 catches, 155 yards, TD

Kevin Byard: 4 tackles, 3 PD, INT

Randy Bullock: 2/2 FG (45, 46), 4/4 PAT

Key stats and instant analysis

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

-The Titans made things very difficult for themselves with penalties, tallying 11 for 161 yards. Two of those flags were pass interferences that went for a combined total of 83 yards. Both led to Colts touchdowns. Tennessee gave Indy five first downs off penalties.

Story continues

-The Colts didn’t help themselves, either. Indy totaled nine penalties for 75 yards and wiped out two big Jonathan Taylor runs that would have combined for about 50 yards. Taylor averaged 4.4 yards per carry but failed to break the century mark.

-The Titans couldn’t get anything going on the ground, as King Henry totaled just 68 yards on 28 carries, good enough for 2.4 yards per carry.

-Ryan Tannehill had an up-and-down game. He ended up throwing for three scores, but made some bad decisions, including a first-quarter pick that led to Indianapolis’ second touchdown of the game and a 14-0 deficit. However, Tannehill made some clutch completions as the game went on and finished 23-of-33 for 265 yards and three touchdowns to two picks.

-The offensive line opened zero holes for Henry, and Tannehill took quite a bit of abuse and was shaken up during the game. His second interception wasn’t a great decision but was more a result of pressure. Thankfully the Colts fumbled on the return and gave it back to the Titans.

-A.J. Brown looked dominant once again, pulling in season-highs with 10 catches for 155 yards, and his touchdown came on a 57-yard catch and run that saw him break a tackle and take it to the house. There wasn’t much else to be impressed with for Tennessee offensively.

-Both teams struggled on third downs, as the Titans were 8-for-17 and the Colts were 7-for-16. Both teams converted a pair of fourth-down tries, but Tennessee did make a stop on one of the Colts’ attempts.

-The Titans scored on both of their red zone trips, while the Colts found pay dirt on four of their five trips to the red zone. Indy was one of the worst red-zone teams in the NFL coming into this game.

-Tennessee won the turnover battle, 3-2. Coming into this game, Wentz hadn’t thrown a pick in five straight games but had a pair on Sunday. His first interception was housed by Elijah Molden.

-The Titans failed to get consistent pressure on Wentz, and when they did he was able to evade the rush and still make plays. His improved mobility was very noticeable when the Titans were actually able to get past the Colts offensive line.

Injuries

Syndication: The Tennessean

-Jeffery Simmons injured his ankle on the first series of the game. He did return.

-Derrick Henry suffered an apparent leg injury in the first quarter. After getting some medical attention, he returned but looked a bit hobbled the rest of the game.

-Denico Autry came down with an injury in the third quarter but returned a few plays later.

-Nate Davis and Dane Cruikshank were evaluated for concussions in the fourth quarter.

-Ryan Tannehill was shaken up on multiple occasions during the game but was able to finish. It appeared he was dealing with a shoulder issue.

Titans highlights

Syndication: The Tennessean

With this sack, @HaroldLandry now has the most sacks in the first eight games of a Titans/Oilers season. 📺: Watch #TENvsIND on @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/BTlRBPJS85 — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) October 31, 2021

What's next?

Syndication: The Tennessean

With the victory, the Titans (6-2) now have a commanding lead over the Colts (3-5) in the AFC South. Tennessee has a three-game lead and owns the head-to-head tie-breaker. Up next is a Sunday night matchup against an elite Los Angeles Rams (7-1) team on the West Coast.

1

1