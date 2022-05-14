Titans’ over/under win total, odds for the 2022 NFL season

Now that we know the Tennessee Titans’ 2022 schedule that was released on Thursday night, their over/under win total has been posted by sportsbooks.

According to Tipico Sportsbook, the Titans’ over/under win total is set at 9.5 (+110/-135), which is tied with the Indianapolis Colts, who are favored to win the division, for the highest in the AFC South.

The Titans enter the 2022 season on shaky ground, at least on the offensive side of the ball.

While Tennessee’s defense should be rock-solid and and among the league’s elite, the Titans do have question marks at wide receiver and along the offensive line.

Also, quarterback Ryan Tannehill is coming off a season in which he took a step back for various reasons, including injuries and ineffective play, the latter of which came from both himself and the players around him.

That said, the Titans have won at least nine games in each of their last six seasons, including 11 and 12, respectively, in the previous two. And, in that span, the Titans have either matched or went over their projected win total.

In our ridiculously early game-by-game predictions for the 2022 campaign, we have the Titans winning 10 games, so our projection is that they’ll hit the over once again.

