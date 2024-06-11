Titans OTAs: Offensive line reports for final practice

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Titans head coach Brian Callahan said it was like the last day of school over at the practice facility as the team wrapped up the offseason.

Tuesday was a voluntary practice, but there was one complete group on the field: Bill Callahan’s offensive line.

Callahan said the offensive line has been there throughout the offseason trying to perfect one of the toughest positions on the field.

“They love football, you know, and they want to get the system down,” said Bill Callahan. “I think being here is really important for them: to come in and learn all the nuances, the calls, the communication techniques. There’s so much. It’s the toughest position to play on the field. They want to be here. It’s just a good indicator of guys that love the game and want to play.”

While some players like Calvin Ridley, L’Jarius Sneed, and Tyler Boyd opted to miss the final OTA, center Lloyd Cushenberry was there. I asked head coach Brian Callahan what it meant to have his entire offensive line there.

“I think that that’s a testament to that group,” Brian Callahan said. “That’s a group that generally has to work as one — probably more than any group on a team. Those five guys that are playing have to be dialed in. They’ve got to be together. A rookie left tackle, a second year guard, a brand new center. There’s moving parts. The more those guys are together, the better off we’re going to be.”

The Titans are hosting a joint practice with the Seattle Seahawks during training camp on Wednesday, Aug. 14 and Thursday, Aug. 15.

The Titans open up the preseason against Seattle Saturday, Aug. 17.

