Titans OTAs: Who didn’t practice during second open session?

The Tennessee Titans held their fifth practice of organized team activities on Wednesday, and the second in which the media was allowed to attend.

Because of that access, we know who did and did not take part in practice, for whatever reason. The list is as follows, according to ESPN’s Turron Davenport:

Non-participants: WR Deandre Hopkins, WR Colton Dowell, WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, CB L’Jarius Sneed, LB Kenneth Murray, OLB Harold Landry, OT Jaelyn Duncan, OT Nicholas Petit-Frere, DL T’Vondre Sweat, DL TK McLendon, DL Jeffery Simmons

Of the players on that list, Hopkins and NWI are new additions from last week’s open session, and there weren’t any returning players. It’s important to remember that this is the voluntary portion of OTAs, so participation isn’t mandatory.

It was reported earlier in the day that Sweat had a chance to practice, but clearly that didn’t happen. NPF likely is rehabbing a shoulder injury suffered in 2023, and Dowell is working his way back from a torn ACL.

Sneed was reported to be working on his own last week, and I’d bet that is the case with Simmons, Hopkins and Landry, also. Murray worked on the side field last week, so he looks to be recovering from something.

There hasn’t been word on Duncan, McLendon or NWI. It’s more than likely Duncan and McLendon are dealing with injury, as it would be an extremely bad idea for them to sit out any practices. NWI is kind of in that middle ground, so it’s anyone’s guess what his deal is.

