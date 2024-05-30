Titans OTAs: Dennard Wilson’s defense

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Titans’ defense looks a little different this offseason.

There’s a new aggression and intensity on that side of the ball, and that came from the top in defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson.

Returners like outside linebacker Arden Key said that he believes the difference this season is in the details. Wilson is right there each day making sure his players get the small things down. For example, Wilson does not even not let them leave the field until they get it right.

“Dennard, his track record the last two years is number one in pass rush and sacks,” Key said. “Number one takeaways and every other category top five. The intensity he got, the detail, and we don’t move on until everything is fixed. The detail he got and the swag that he come in with every day — it’s going to be exciting.”

Key said the ceiling is high with Wilson’s teaching style and the new additions to the defense. New cornerback Chidobe Awuzie agreed.

“It starts with Coach Wilson right now,” said Awuzie after Wednesday’s OTA. “You know, just setting the new defense, setting the standard. It’s everybody’s matching each other’s intensity. Right now he’s the one who’s really setting the tone in the meeting room. Then we got to come out here and match his intensity.”

Wednesday, the Titans agreed to terms with linebacker and 2024 fourth-round draft pick Cedric Gray.

The Titans have now reached deals with six of the team’s seven draft picks. Defensive lineman T’Vondre Sweat, the team’s second-round pick from Texas, remains unsigned.

