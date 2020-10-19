Titans OT Taylor Lewan confirms torn ACL

I wanted to let everyone know I got an MRI today. I Tore my ACL yesterday against Houston. Don’t feel sorry for me, I’m going to handle this rehab like a Pro and come back better than ever. Thank you @Titans fans for your support. #NoBadDays — Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) October 19, 2020





When the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans square off on Sunday, both sides will be down a star due to a torn ACL. The Steelers lost linebacker Devin Bush yesterday against the Cleveland Browns and now Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan has announced he tore his ACL against the Houston Texans.

Lewan has been in the league since 2014 and has established himself as one of the most physical and punishing offensive linemen in the NFL. His loss will be significant for the Titans as they prepare for the best pass-rushing team in the league.

This game was supposed to happen back in Week Four but thanks to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Titans organization this game got pushed back. This showdown between the Steelers and Titans will showcase the last two undefeated teams in the AFC.

