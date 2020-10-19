Titans OT Taylor Lewan confirms torn ACL

Curt Popejoy


When the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans square off on Sunday, both sides will be down a star due to a torn ACL. The Steelers lost linebacker Devin Bush yesterday against the Cleveland Browns and now Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan has announced he tore his ACL against the Houston Texans.

Lewan has been in the league since 2014 and has established himself as one of the most physical and punishing offensive linemen in the NFL. His loss will be significant for the Titans as they prepare for the best pass-rushing team in the league.

This game was supposed to happen back in Week Four but thanks to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Titans organization this game got pushed back. This showdown between the Steelers and Titans will showcase the last two undefeated teams in the AFC.

