Titans go OT, DE in Matt Miller’s latest mock draft

The Tennessee Titans have a massive offseason ahead that truly could go in any direction. New general manager Ran Carthon has some interesting decisions to make over the coming months.

Tennessee could use help at several positions, but most notably along the offensive line and at wide receiver.

The quarterback position could also come into play if Carthon ultimately decides that he wants to pick his own quarterback.

Nevertheless, as of right now, Tennessee is currently slated to select No. 11 overall come draft night, barring any trades.

Matt Miller of ESPN.com recently released his latest mock draft and he has Tennessee addressing one of its biggest needs in the first round, but then takes a different route than we’ve seen most experts take in the second.

In Round 1, the ESPN writer has the Titans going with arguably the offensive tackle with the highest upside in the entire draft, Georgia’s Broderick Jones.

Miller’s rationale:

The left tackle position might not seem like a need for Tennessee, but veteran Taylor Lewan turns 32 years old before next season and missed all but two games of the 2022 season with a right knee injury. In fact, he hasn’t played a full season since 2017 and has just 20 starts in the past three years combined. The Titans have to get younger (and cheaper) at key positions while ensuring they hit on first-round picks. That’s why Ran Carthon was hired as general manager. Jones is a physical, tough offensive tackle who has quick, light feet and the potential to become better shooting his hands. At 6-foot-4 and 311 pounds, there will be questions about his length, but Jones was an elite left tackle in the SEC and is just 21 years old. He didn’t allow a single sack across 15 starts in 2022.

In the second round, the ESPN draft analyst decided to take advantage of a player that was too good to pass up on at this point of the draft, going with the talented Iowa State pass rusher, Will McDonald IV.

Will McDonald IV: 90.2 pass rush grade over the past two seasons Leads all Big 12 Edge Rushers🌪 pic.twitter.com/CnAslv1Exw — PFF College (@PFF_College) February 4, 2023

Miller’s rationale:

The Titans are also impacted by the lack of talent at quarterback and wide receiver in this range, so they could bank on the depth at pass-rusher in this class and get a Year 1 contributor in McDonald. At 241 pounds, McDonald weighed in above expectations at the Senior Bowl. His quickness, loose hips and burst off the snap were notable throughout practice, too. The Titans have routinely missed on outside pass-rushers and would need McDonald to step right into the lineup.

Most experts have the Titans taking a wide receiver in Round 2, which makes sense considering the team’s need at the position.

However, with Bud Dupree likely to get cut, and with Harold Landry coming off a torn ACL, the Titans should be in the market for an edge rusher. Whether or not they address it in this spot remains to be seen.

