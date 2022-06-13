Titans take OT, LB in Pro Football Network’s 2023 mock draft

In their latest 2023 mock draft, Pro Football Network has the Tennessee Titans taking an offensive tackle and linebacker with their first two picks.

Pro Football Network’s Ian Cummings has the Titans selecting Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright at No. 17 overall, and then Purdue linebacker Jalen Graham at No. 49 overall. Here’s his take on the Wright selection:

The Titans have Dillon Radunz auditioning at right tackle in 2022, but it’s uncertain if he’ll hold down the role. There’s a scenario where Radunz moves back inside while the Titans seek out their right tackle of the future yet again in the 2023 NFL Draft. In this 2023 NFL Mock Draft, Darnell Wright gives them hope. The massive 6’6″, 335-pound blocker has elite power capacity and upper-body torque, along with good athleticism and natural RT experience.

The Titans are hoping they already have their long-term solutions at both tackle spots in Dillon Radunz and Nicholas Petit-Frere, which would make taking a tackle in 2023 unnecessary, but the jury is still out on that.

That said, things would have to go really bad for both players for Tennessee give up on them that quickly. Adding to that, Taylor Lewan remains under contract for one more season, providing a safety net.

As far as the linebacker pick is concerned, that isn’t out of the question but seems unlikely, also.

While David Long is set to be a free agent in 2023, Zach Cunningham is under contract for a few more years. Even if Long leaves, Monty Rice is waiting in the wings to take his spot. If Long leaves and the Titans cut Cunningham, then we could see an addition at the position.

As things stand now, we wouldn’t bet on the Titans taking a player at either of these positions in 2023, at least not this early.