Titans, OT JC Latham set for pre-draft visit this week

The Tennessee Titans are going to have a busy Monday when it comes to pre-draft visits, as they are set to host at least two prospects on the same day.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Titans will host Alabama offensive tackle JC Latham on a pre-draft visit on Monday, which comes on the same day they are reportedly set to host LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers.

Latham is one of many possibilities at offensive tackle for the Titans in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft, but the No. 7 overall pick figures to be too early to take the Alabama product, thus he could be their selection after a trade back.

The massive 6-foot-6, 342-pound tackle is expected to play on the right side at the next level, but some analysts believe he could play left tackle.

Either way, Latham would take care of a need upfront for the Titans should they draft him, although left tackle is far more pressing.

