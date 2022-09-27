Titans open as underdogs to Colts for Week 4 matchup

The Tennessee Titans (1-2) will hit the road in Week 4 for a crucial divisional matchup against the Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday in what will be the first of two meetings in three weeks.

Both teams secured their first win of the 2022 campaign in Week 3. After losing to the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills to start the season, Tennessee notched a 24-22 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Colts desperately needed to rebound after a tie with the Houston Texans in Week 1 and a shutout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2 — and they did just that, notching a 20-17 upset win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to Tipico Sportsbook, Indianapolis is a 3.5-point favorite over the Titans in Week 4. The over/under is set at 42.5 and the moneyline is -175 for the Colts and +150 for Tennessee.

Both teams are 1-2 against the spread in 2022, but the Titans have hit the over in two of their three games, while the Colts have yet to hit the over.

Tennessee has had Indianapolis’ number over the past few seasons, winning four of the last five matchups between these AFC South rivals, including three in a row dating back to the 2020 season.

The Colts were favored to win the division at the start of the season over the back-to-back AFC South champs in Nashville, but neither team is in first place at the moment.

The Colts sit in second place, just one spot ahead of the Titans, while the Jaguars (2-1) occupy the top spot after an impressive start to the season.

If Jacksonville loses, the Colts would sit in first place alone with a win over the Titans. If Tennessee wins and the Jags lose, the Titans will be tied for the division lead with Jacksonville.

